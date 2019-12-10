Clear
BREAKING NEWS Honoring a Hero: Watch funeral service, procession for Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Boaz police: Missing boy may be with man wanted for making child pornography Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Boaz police: Missing boy may be with man wanted for making child pornography

Zane Bradley Priest

Zane Bradley Priest, 11, was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Brown Street in Boaz

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 2:35 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A missing 11-year-old Boaz boy may be with a man who police say produces child pornography.

Zane Bradley Priest, 11, was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Brown Street in Boaz, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on behalf of the Boaz Police Department.

Zane is white with brown hair and eyes. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Law enforcement says Zane may be with Douglas Brooks Hamilton.

Boaz police on Tuesday said Hamilton is wanted for production of child pornography.

Anyone with information on Zane or Hamilton is asked to contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812 or call 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events