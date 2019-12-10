Boaz police: Missing boy may be with man wanted for making child pornography

A missing 11-year-old Boaz boy may be with a man who police say produces child pornography.

Zane Bradley Priest, 11, was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Brown Street in Boaz, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on behalf of the Boaz Police Department.

Zane is white with brown hair and eyes. He is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Law enforcement says Zane may be with Douglas Brooks Hamilton.

Boaz police on Tuesday said Hamilton is wanted for production of child pornography.

Anyone with information on Zane or Hamilton is asked to contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812 or call 911.