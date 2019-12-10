Photo Gallery 1 Images
Boaz police are looking for Douglas Brooks Hamilton, who is wanted for production of child pornography.
If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the police department at (256) 593-6812.
Related Content
- Boaz police: Man wanted for production of child pornography
- Boaz police want help identifying theft suspect
- Man arrested in Madison for child pornography
- Man wanted by Boaz police for theft of property warrants
- Boaz police want help identifying man in theft investigation
- Boaz Police arrest man who wanted to meet up with child through a messaging app
- Mental health evaluation held for Hazel Green man charged with production of child pornography
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- Boaz police seeks mower thieves
- Boaz police: Help find convicted felon wanted for drug charges, endangering child's welfare
Scroll for more content...