Clear

Boaz police: Man wanted for production of child pornography

Douglas Brooks Hamilton

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the police department at (256) 593-6812.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 9:46 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Boaz police are looking for Douglas Brooks Hamilton, who is wanted for production of child pornography.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the police department at (256) 593-6812.

Post by Boaz Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events