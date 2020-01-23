Clear

Boaz police: Help identify 2 suspects accused of stealing cellphone from hospital

Police are looking to get information from the public.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 1:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Boaz police need help identifying two suspects accused of stealing a cellphone from the Marshall Medical Center South.

If you have any information, call police at 256-593-2325.

