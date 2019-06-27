The Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect, Tony Collins.
Boaz police say Collins fled the scene of narcotics operations on foot, and he is wanted on drug charges, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and attempting to elude and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
Related Content
- Boaz police: Help find convicted felon wanted for drug charges, endangering child's welfare
- Boaz woman charged with drugging 5-year-old
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- Boaz police arrest two in drug bust
- Convicted felon charged with having short-barreled shotgun
- Boaz man facing child porn, sex abuse charges
- Morgan Co. sheriff asks for help finding wanted felon
- Man wanted by Boaz police for theft of property warrants
- Boaz Police arrest man who wanted to meet up with child through a messaging app
- Boaz man charged with stealing guns, medication
Scroll for more content...