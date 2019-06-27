Clear

Boaz police: Help find convicted felon wanted for drug charges, endangering child's welfare

Tony Collins

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 9:24 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 9:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a suspect, Tony Collins.

Boaz police say Collins fled the scene of narcotics operations on foot, and he is wanted on drug charges, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and attempting to elude and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

