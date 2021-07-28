Boaz police: DNA match leads to suspect’s arrest in sexual assault of minor

The Boaz Police Department used DNA to arrest man as part of its investigation into the sexual assault of a minor in their home.

Robert Clarence Barnes, 44, was identified after DNA in the national CODIS database matched DNA in a sexual assault kit from the Jan. 20 incident, police said.

Barnes was arrested at his place of work in Birmingham on Tuesday and charged with sodomy. He was taken to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and his bond was set at $150,000.

Boaz police said the minor-aged victim met Barnes online and gave him their home address.

Boaz police thanked the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, East Metro Area Crime Center (EMACC), and Birmingham Fugitive Task Force for helping arrest Barnes.