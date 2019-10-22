Boaz police: 2 arrested at Walmart for having fake IDs

The Boaz Police Department says two suspects are in jail for multiple charges after being found with fake ID cards at Walmart.

The department says on Oct. 18 around 3:15 p.m., officials responded to Walmart after receiving a call that a woman was trying to cash a check with a counterfeit Alabama identification card. Police say the ID number on the card was issued to a male from Montgomery.

According to police, the suspect, Glorimar Morales Pantojas, was uncooperative after arriving to the Boaz City Jail. The department says she refused to give information to a Spanish-speaking corrections officers that was translating for police.

Pantojas was charged with possession of a forged instrument and obstructing governmental operations. Police say Immigration and Customs Enforcement was notified.

Around one hour later, police were called back to the Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Police say the shoplifter was identified as Luis Gustavo Rodriguez-Garcia of Albertville.

He was found to be in possession of a counterfeit Tennessee driver's license and a counterfeit international driver's license, police say. They say he also had more than a gram of meth in his possession.

Rodriguez-Garcia was charged with shoplifting, possession of a forged instrument and possession of meth. He was booked in the Boaz City Jail, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement was notified.