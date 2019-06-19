Boaz mayor going door-to-door to survey community's drainage problems

If you live in Boaz, this week, Mayor David Dyer might be knocking on your door.

The mayor and his team are knocking on doors all this week to survey in order to apply for a grant to improve drainage in the community. People who live in Boaz told WAAY 31 drainage has been a serious issue for decades.

More than 300 homes in the city right now are in the danger zone for drainage issues. That's why the mayor is working to do something about it, but first, he needs at least 80 percent of the community's feedback to apply for a state grant to make those improvements.

Kenny Brown has lived in Boaz his whole life, and he said that whole time, parts of the city have had a serious drainage issue.

"There's several, including my uncle here, that's got some standing water that collects under his house and also in the backyard," he said. "Because the water just all runs one way."

That's why Mayor David Dyer is headed door-to-door this week.

"We've got to have a comprehensive plan, not a short-term plan," he said.

The state grant is an 80/20 match. That means if the city spends 20 percent of the grant, the state will supply the other 80. The plan is that the city would pay around $90,000 and the state grant would supply near $360,000.

The mayor says this is something he campaigned on, and it's a priority for his time in office. People WAAY 31 talked with on Wednesday say they're hopeful changes are on the way.

"Improvements on the street are well-needed," Brown said.

Once the survey is done, the results will be sent to the state office for review. We should know if the city gets the grant in the next 18 months.