A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say it happened at 8:50 a.m. They say Robert Earl Harris, 56, was killed when the truck he was driving crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer.

Harris died at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 75, five miles south of Albertville, according to troopers. They are still investigating.