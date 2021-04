A Boaz man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Alabama 68 near DeKalb County 192, about two miles west of Collinsville.

Ronald D. Parrish, 46, was killed when the Nissan Altima he was driving left the road, went airborne and hit a tree. He died at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.