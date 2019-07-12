Boaz man dead after truck hit utility pole, trees

Alabama State Troopers say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday at 8:05 a.m. on DeKalb County 479, 10 miles north of Boaz.

Trooper Curtis Summerville says Yasin Ortiz, 24, of Boaz was killed when the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a utility pole, before striking multiple trees. He says Ortiz was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

According to Summerville, the driver of the pickup was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

State Troopers are investigating.