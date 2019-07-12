Clear

Boaz man dead after truck hit utility pole, trees

Troopers say both the passenger and driver in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday at 8:05 a.m. on DeKalb County 479, 10 miles north of Boaz.

Trooper Curtis Summerville says Yasin Ortiz, 24, of Boaz was killed when the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a utility pole, before striking multiple trees. He says Ortiz was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

According to Summerville, the driver of the pickup was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. 

State Troopers are investigating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events