Alabama State Troopers say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday at 8:05 a.m. on DeKalb County 479, 10 miles north of Boaz.
Trooper Curtis Summerville says Yasin Ortiz, 24, of Boaz was killed when the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a utility pole, before striking multiple trees. He says Ortiz was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.
According to Summerville, the driver of the pickup was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.
State Troopers are investigating.
Related Content
- Boaz man dead after truck hit utility pole, trees
- Down trees, utility poles block several roads overnight
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- Boaz man charged with stealing guns, medication
- Vehicle wreck smashes mailbox, hydrant and utility pole; hospitalizes driver
- Driver arrested after crashing through utility pole on Washington St.
- Wreck knocks down utility pole, blocks Mastin Lake Road
- Authorities locate missing Boaz woman
- Boaz school bus hit in early morning wreck
- Boaz police arrest two in drug bust
Scroll for more content...