Boaz man charged with stealing guns, medication

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boaz resident with two counts of second-degree theft of property, breaking and entering a vehicle, and third-degree domestic violence.
On Tuesday, a deputy was dispatched to County Road 17, near Etowah County, after a homeowner discovered two handguns had been stolen from his vehicle.
On Wednesday, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on County Road 4, also near the Etowah County line. In addition to being assaulted, the victim reported his prescription medication had been stolen, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman.
Pruett said it was also reported the suspect had several handguns that were possibly stolen in his possession. When the deputies checked the residence, they found the weapons in a backpack underneath the home. The pistols were found to be stolen in the previously reported theft.
Deputies arrested and charged Christian Chase Barnett, 20, in the incidents.
The Crossville and Geraldine police departments assisted, Pruett said.
