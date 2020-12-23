Boaz man charged with sex abuse of child after reporting death

According to Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Christopher Pruitt of Boaz was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and first-degree sexual abuse.

He has a $100,000 bond.

Pruitt was booked on Monday after he called to report an unattended death. When deputies were entering his information to file a report, they realized he had active warrants for those two sex abuse charges.

They asked him to come into the office but then decided to go back to the home and arrested him.

Guthrie said Pruitt had been wanted for a while on the case that investigators worked with the Department of Human Resources. The Marshall County District Attorney Office's was able to get warrants for his arrest but could not find him.

The unattended death was from natural causes.