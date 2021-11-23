Boaz man charged with child sex abuse; bail set at $2M

A Boaz man is currently in jail on a $2 million bond after being arrested on a child sex abuse charge, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Tomas Juan Francisco, 47, was arrested at his home early Tuesday morning. He is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Police said the arrest is the result of an investigation by DeKalb County investigators who specialize in sexual crimes and crimes against children. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“I wish there was a way we could prevent this sort of thing from happening to any child, but our job is to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “... Please pay attention to who your younger family members are around and what their intentions might be.”

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone who knows a child who may be abused or who is a victim of a crime to call the office at 256-845-3801.