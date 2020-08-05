Boaz football helps teammate get to practice

Mr. Rogers always said look for the helpers.

In Boaz, you don’t have to look very far.

This summer, high school football practice isn't mandatory...

But when Ranai Ortega quit showing up, it wasn't because he didn't want to play.

"He said I couldn't find a way to practice, I was going to quit," Boaz Senior Mason Alexander said.

Ranai's bike broke. After days of walking, he couldn't do it anymore.

The freshman never asked for help, still, Alexander and Carson Chamblee developed a game plan.

"We have a text group so we text back and forth in that," Alexander said. "We decided to give him a bike."

Coach Jeremy Sullivan didn't feel comfortable with me talking with Ranai on camera, because he's still learning English as his second language.

But, Ranai's face said it all.

"He was overwhelmed with happiness, he started crying at some point, I almost started crying at home point," Chamblee said.

"It was a great thing to do for a kid, that they don't know that well, I mean he's a freshman," Sullivan said. "He's only been with them a couple of weeks."

The amount of time doesn't matter.

Chamblee said when someone puts on the Pirate uniform, they become family.

"That's our main goal, to make people feel like they're here for a reason," Chamblee added.

Now Ranai can show up every day for practice, knowing his team full of helpers, has his back.

"I hope other people can see the good that's still in this world," Alexander said.