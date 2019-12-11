Clear

Boaz couple charged in production of child porn, others charged for hindering their prosecution

A Boaz couple is in jail Wednesday night on production of child porn charges. This comes after a two-month long investigation following an October drug arrest.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 5:59 PM
Updated: Dec 11, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A Boaz couple is in jail Wednesday night on production of child porn charges.

This comes after a two-month-long investigation following an October drug arrest.

Douglas Hamilton, Misty Priest, Nancy Peavy

Taylor Echols lives just a short walk away from the home of Douglas Hamilton and Misty Priest.

Police in Boaz found child pornography at the couple’s home after arresting them in October on drug charges.

"Way too close to home...My son comes here, plays here," said Echols.

Police say evidence taken during the drug bust showed the couple giving their victims drugs and alcohol before producing child porn.

Once police dug through the evidence amd officers went to arrest the couple, they found Priest at her home, but believed Hamilton was on the run.

When they found out Hamilton's 11-year-old step-son didn't go to school Tuesday, officers worried the two were together.

"It caused a lot of concern for us for the child because of the allegations and the charges Hamilton was going to be facing," said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.

Police say they got an anonymous tip Hamilton and the child were at the Travellers Inn in Collinsville. That's where they found Hamilton. Police don't believe Hamilton's step-son was a victim of the child porn.

Hamiltons mother, Nancy Peavy, and the hotel front desk worker, Arvindhai Patel, are also facing charges for lying to police about Hamilton's location.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events