Boaz couple charged in production of child porn, others charged for hindering their prosecution

A Boaz couple is in jail Wednesday night on production of child porn charges.

This comes after a two-month-long investigation following an October drug arrest.

Taylor Echols lives just a short walk away from the home of Douglas Hamilton and Misty Priest.

Police in Boaz found child pornography at the couple’s home after arresting them in October on drug charges.

"Way too close to home...My son comes here, plays here," said Echols.

Police say evidence taken during the drug bust showed the couple giving their victims drugs and alcohol before producing child porn.

Once police dug through the evidence amd officers went to arrest the couple, they found Priest at her home, but believed Hamilton was on the run.

When they found out Hamilton's 11-year-old step-son didn't go to school Tuesday, officers worried the two were together.

"It caused a lot of concern for us for the child because of the allegations and the charges Hamilton was going to be facing," said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.

Police say they got an anonymous tip Hamilton and the child were at the Travellers Inn in Collinsville. That's where they found Hamilton. Police don't believe Hamilton's step-son was a victim of the child porn.

Hamiltons mother, Nancy Peavy, and the hotel front desk worker, Arvindhai Patel, are also facing charges for lying to police about Hamilton's location.