Boaz city schools receive trauma kits to prepare for shootings, more

The Boaz City school district is preparing for the worst with new trauma kits designed to help teachers in case of a shooting.

"For me, it's heartwrenching...It sends chills through your body that you have to think about these situations," said Boaz Middle School assistant principal Erica Sullivan.

Sullivan is one of the people at Boaz Middle facing the potential of a school shooting head on. Right now, she's working to make teachers, staff and students as prepared as possible.

"You don't really think its going to happen to you but you have to do the best to prepare for that," said Sullivan.

Part of that preparation came to classrooms this week. Teachers and staff received trauma kits complete with a tourniquet, 2 sets of rubber gloves, 2 trauma dressing packs, trauma sheers and 2 rolls of adhesive wrap.

Gavin Moy is one of the teachers who went through the training.

"As hard as it is..We need to think about it and deal with it and be prepared," said Moy.

The kits will go inside buckets already stocked with things needed in case of a long lockdown.

The trauma kits are thanks to a grant from Walmart and an anonymous donor.

Training at other Boaz city schools is set to happen next week.