Boaz brush fire threatens homes

A brush fire threatened some homes in Boaz on Sunday after Boaz Police said a tree fell on some power lines and caught fire.

According to the department, on Sunday afternoon, they received a call from the area of Highway 179 about a tree that fell on the lines. When Captain Allbritten arrived the tree was burnging.



(Source: Boaz Police Department)

Gusty winds caused the flames to spread toward homes in the area minutes after he arrived. Boaz Fire Department responded along with other volunteer departments while Sgt. Davis and Officer Gutierrez worked to evacuate residents.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly and there were no injuries reported.

Boaz Police stated that this was lesson in how quickly a fire can spread when the conditions are right.