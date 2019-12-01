Clear
Boaz brush fire threatens homes

Boaz Police said the fire quickly spread when the gusty winds started pushing the flames. (Source: Boaz Police Department)
Boaz Police said no one was hurt in the brush fire.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A brush fire threatened some homes in Boaz on Sunday after Boaz Police said a tree fell on some power lines and caught fire.

According to the department, on Sunday afternoon, they received a call from the area of Highway 179 about a tree that fell on the lines. When Captain Allbritten arrived the tree was burnging.


Boaz Police said the fire started after a tree (pictured) fell on some power lines along Highway 179 on Sunday. (Source: Boaz Police Department)

Gusty winds caused the flames to spread toward homes in the area minutes after he arrived. Boaz Fire Department responded along with other volunteer departments while Sgt. Davis and Officer Gutierrez worked to evacuate residents.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly and there were no injuries reported.

Boaz Police stated that this was lesson in how quickly a fire can spread when the conditions are right.

