Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Boaz Recreation Center officially open to the public

The basketball gym and walking track are free for people to use.

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 6:18 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

The new Boaz Recreation Center is officially open!

People can come to the center and enjoy all it has to offer including basketball courts, a walking track, indoor and outdoor pools and more! People can even book spaces at the center for different events!

"The word is traveling so people are starting to call, we've got bookings for parties, reunions, pool parties, indoor and outdoor," said Sonja Hard, City of Boaz Parks and Recreation Director.

There is a fee to use the indoor and outdoor pools. The basketball gym and walking track are free for people to use.

For more information click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 98°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events