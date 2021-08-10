Boaz Recreation Center officially open to the public

The new Boaz Recreation Center is officially open!

People can come to the center and enjoy all it has to offer including basketball courts, a walking track, indoor and outdoor pools and more! People can even book spaces at the center for different events!

"The word is traveling so people are starting to call, we've got bookings for parties, reunions, pool parties, indoor and outdoor," said Sonja Hard, City of Boaz Parks and Recreation Director.

There is a fee to use the indoor and outdoor pools. The basketball gym and walking track are free for people to use.

