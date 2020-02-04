Boaz Police warn of drug paraphernalia littered on streets

The Boaz Police Department says litter isn't the only thing it is finding along the side of the road.

They are also finding drugs and drug paraphernalia and want citizens to be aware.

"It was a good thing to see," said Jimmy Scott, Boaz resident.

Jimmy Scott lives on Beulah road and watched as crews picked up litter.

In November, inmates from the City of Boaz jail started to pick up litter on the streets.

"We’ve had some locate pills, suboxone strips, meth pipes, the glass pipes, syringes or something. That is a common occurrence when picking up trash on the side of the road," said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.

"It didn’t surprise me at all because this is a well-traveled road," said Jimmy Scott, Boaz resident.

Police hope people become more aware of what’s on the roads.

"It is frustrating that people would throw those types of things out the window because a kid could come in contact with it...A lot of times they may have some type of disease that can be passed along to someone else should they come in contact with any of that drug paraphernalia," said Gaskin.

"I hope they keep on doing it. Just makes everyone feel safe," said Scott.