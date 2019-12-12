Boaz Police looking for graffiti vandalism suspect

Several homes and businesses in Boaz were damaged after someone spray painted them with graffiti.
The Boaz Police Department is asking for any information on the identity or identities of the individuals responsible for the vandalism.
If you have any information on who may be doing this, call the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812 or 256-593-2325.
