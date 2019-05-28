Boaz Police arrest man who wanted to meet up with child through a messaging app

Early Tuesday morning, a man was arrested in Boaz and charged with traveling to meet with a child for an unlawful sex act.

Boaz Police said 29-year-old Kevin Guerrero-Beltran is from Owens Crossroads.

Guerrero-Beltran is now in Marshall County Jail on a $60,000 bond after the child's parent helped police locate him.

Police said the parent found out about the situation through messages from an app called "Whisper".

The parent immediately called the police and officers waited at the specified location Guerrero-Beltran said he woud be at.

"With children out of school for summer and many having more time on their hands, this should serve as a reminder to parents to monitor what their children are doing on their phones and computers. There are predators on many commonly used apps and websites waiting for an opportunity to victimize a child," said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.