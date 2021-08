A Boaz man who police say admitted to a sexual assault has been charged with rape.

Cupertino Bonifacio Mendez-Nolasco, 19, was taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond due to the charge.

Boaz Police Department detective were called Monday by Family Services of North Alabama about a sexual assault at a Boaz residence.

The victim was interviewed, and police said Mendez-Nolasco confessed during his subsequent interview.