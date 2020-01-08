Thanks to an almost $2,000 grant from Marshall County lawmakers, Boaz Police have installed drop-off boxes for prescription drugs.
The boxes are for prescription drugs and are open 24/7 outside the Boaz Police Department.
The boxes can take presciptions, vitamins, prescription oinments, pet medications, prescription patches and over-the-counter medications.
Related Content
- Boaz Police install drug drop-off boxes
- Boaz police arrest two in drug bust
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- Madison Police see results with drug drop off box
- Boaz police seeks mower thieves
- Boaz woman charged with drugging 5-year-old
- Boaz police searching for theft suspect
- Boaz police want help identifying theft suspect
- Boaz police seek help finding teen runaway
- Boaz Police looking for graffiti vandalism suspect
Scroll for more content...