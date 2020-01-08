Clear
Boaz Police install drug drop-off boxes

Thanks to a grant from Marshall Co. lawmakers, Boaz Police have installed drop-off boxes for prescription drugs.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 5:59 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Thanks to an almost $2,000 grant from Marshall County lawmakers, Boaz Police have installed drop-off boxes for prescription drugs.

The boxes are for prescription drugs and are open 24/7 outside the Boaz Police Department.

The boxes can take presciptions, vitamins, prescription oinments, pet medications, prescription patches and over-the-counter medications. 

