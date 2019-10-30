Boaz Middle School students build beds for kids in need

A class at Boaz Middle School is building beds for people in the community who need them.

"I think it's good to give back to the kids that don't...Aren't as fortunate as we might be, and there's people in our school system, even in Boaz Middle School, that don't have beds. We don't know that they do, and it could help them out," said Ty Sullivan, a 7th grade student.

Students in the 7th grade STEM class say they're lucky to be in this class, not only to learn, but that they get to give back while doing so.

"It's probably one of the biggest gifts one of the kids could get throughout this year," said Isaac Faucett, a 7th grade student in the STEM course.

Boaz Middle School is working on the Sleep Tight Program, where they are recognizing the need for basic things in their community, like beds.

So far, the class has built five twin size beds for children in need, and their goal is 15 by the end of the semester.

"These kids have jumped on board with it. They've done a tremendous job. The last two beds have been built, have been built by the students with very little input from me," said Mike Smith, the 7th grade STEM teacher.

The students cut, measure, drill and sand each bed. The STEM class is also working with their art class to design and decorate them.

They say just a little decoration on one of these beds could brighten up any child's day.

"You think about a 7-year-old getting a bed with Charlie Brown on it or Dr. Seuss on it...To me, that's just like Christmas morning," said Smith.

Right now, Boaz Middle School has raised enough money to buy mattresses and sheets for the beds. Students say learning while giving back to the community is an opportunity they will never forget.

"Well, not only are you learning how to build stuff, but you're also learning life lessons and things like that," said a student in the class, Alivia Carroll.

So far, Boaz Middle School has received some donations for the project, but is looking for more. Donations will be used to purchase plywood, mattresses and sheets.