Boaz High Schools switching to hybrid learning due to coronavirus

Boaz High School is switching to hybrid learning to limit coronavirus exposure.

Some students will be logging on to laptops instead of heading to the classroom like they normally would Monday. The high school is separated into two groups. Group A will be learning in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays each week and group B on Thursdays and Fridays.

No students will attend class in-person on Wednesdays. Students already learning virtually will stay that way. Boaz Middle will continue as is except school will end at 3 p.m. everyday.

This new schedule is set to continue through the next three weeks. The district says it plans to re-evaluate after Thanksgiving break.