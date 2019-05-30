Boaz Fire Department to receive new fire training simulator

The Boaz Fire Department is receiving a brand new fire training simulator, in order to teach local businesses how to safely put out a fire.

The simulator creates a contained, small fire and forces the user to properly approach and use a fire extinguisher.

Denise Lynn works at Pink Magpie, a local Boaz business, and thinks the hands-on experience only enhances the training.

"Gosh, I have to have hands-on. I do not learn just by reading a manual," Lynn said.

Lynn said her store has never signed up for a fire training session before. After hearing of the new training simulator, she's now open to it.

"If we can all be better prepared in a fire situation or an emergency, I'm sure they cover a lot of different bases, then that's a good thing," Lynn said.

The Boaz Fire Department received a $1,500 grant from COUNTRY Financial to help with any pressing needs the department had. That need was finding a better way to help train and prepare the community in the event of a fire. Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck says the simulator is a new way of teaching life-saving skills.

"The hands-on gives them that feeling, a relaxed feeling, of if something does happen, they don't panic," Beck said.

The fire department is expecting to receive the training simulator in a few weeks. They will then start posting to social media on how to sign up. Lynn says she is ready to go.

"This could really grow into something that could save somebody's life," Lynn said.