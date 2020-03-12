Clear
Boaz Court Magistrate charged with buying drugs from former inmate

Crissy Ginn

Boaz police arrested Crissy Ginn, 39, of Albertville around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 2:19 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 2:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Boaz Court Magistrate was arrested Thursday for buying drugs from a former inmate.

Boaz police arrested Crissy Ginn, 39, of Albertville around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. She is charged with criminal solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime.

Ginn was booked in the Marshall County Jail and released on a $2,500 bond.

Police say the investigation into Ginn began after a citizen notified the department that they had information she was buying Norco, or hydrocodone/acetaminophen pills, from a former City of Boaz inmate.

Investigators interviewed Ginn and say she admitted to the accusations. She has been the City of Boaz Court Magistrate for over five years, according to police.

Police say more charges are possible and an audit will likely follow to ensure the accuracy of the court’s financial records.

