Boaz City Schools to transition to remote learning for several weeks

Boaz City Schools is transitioning to remote learning for the next few weeks due to an increase in coronavirus cases and exposures.

The district posted online on Sunday, it will begin remote learning Tuesday, November 17. This will continue through Friday, December 4.

The school systems said it anticipates returning to face to face instruction on Monday, December 7.

Athletics will not be affected by this change.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Boaz City schools currently has 10 active cases.