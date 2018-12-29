Boaters rescued near Ditto Landing

First responders just successfully completed a water rescue on the Tennessee River near Ditto Landing. A witness told WAAY 31 a boat turned over and two people were hanging on.
WAAY 31 has learned the two people rescued were a 55-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl.
Rescuers rushed to what they described as a sinking boat. An employee at Ditto Landing told WAAY 31 he called 9-1-1.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at Ditto Landing and we'll continue to update this story.
