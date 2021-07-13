Concern over lack of new COVID-19 guidelines as new school year rapidly approaches

One representative from the Alabama Board of Education is requesting new COVID-19 guidelines from state health officials, after the CDC released their recommendations for the new school year on Friday.

Dr. Wayne Reynolds is hoping for a new written recommendation from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Attorney General about what COVID precautions schools should be taking, as many schools are set to open in only three weeks.

"This board will have to respond, and as locals boards, over the requirements of masks and vaccinations," says Dr. Reynolds to the rest of the Board of Education.

He is asking for state health officials to look at the new CDC guidelines for K-12 schools.

"Look at the CDC guidelines, they are specific, and interpret those CDC guidelines into what we should do in Alabama," explains Dr. Reynolds.

Those recommendations include masks being worn by all people who have not had the COVID-19 vaccine. Something elementary school students have not had the chance to get.

"None of them have been vaccinated because you have to be at least 12 to be vaccinated right now. And because of that I think this is a population that hasn't had the opportunities that all of the people making these decisions have to get the vaccine, right. So you're just leaving this population vulnerable," says Sean Kruer.

Kruer's eight-year-old son is in the Huntsville City School system.

Like most other schools in North Alabama, masks will be optional for students and staff.

"I am worried about the decision not to require masks for students," says Kruer.

So his son will continue to wear one.

"I'm going to be requiring him to wear one at school," says Kruer.

Dr. Reynolds hopes state health officials will release new recommendations in light of the CDC guidelines that will help put concerned parents like Kruer at ease.

"We don't want to repeat what we did in the last school year, we do not. That's absolutely what we do not want to do," says Dr. Reynolds.

The CDC guidelines state the vaccine is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and encourages students who are able to get the shot to do so.