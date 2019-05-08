Clear

School board member reacts to new south Huntsville development

Michelle Watkins expressed her concerns about the development located near Grissom High School.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

During the Huntsville City School Board meeting on Tuesday, a board member, Michelle Watkins, talked about her concerns with the new development announced for south Huntsville. 

The development will be located on an 850-acre field just north of Grissom High School. According to the developer, it will include more than a thousand homes, which could mean more families moving to the area.

Watkins is concerned the district will not have the extra space needed for newcomers to the area.

"The city of Huntsville, before they start approving any plans for development, they should be talking to the school board and find out exactly what we can take at a school," Watkins said.

WAAY 31 talked to the board member, Elisa Ferrell, who represents Grissom High School, and she said the school was built with growth in mind and has enough space to take in an additional 700 students without making major renovations. 

