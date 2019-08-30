Bo Nix on being a leader on Auburn

Bo Nix is going into AT&T Stadium with a game plan. Coach Gus Malzahn told media this week, the game plan will be something Bo is comfortable with. The team is prepared to help Nix out any way they can.

Nix feels confident but opened up about the struggles of being one of the young guys on the team. Nix said he has to lead carefully, not wanting to step on any upper classman's toes. He says if he's asked to help, he doesn't hesitate.