Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix known for Milo's Tea, and proud of it

Football wasn't the only topic of discussion on the final day at SEC Media Days.

Players also talked about their NIL deals.

There's a lot of discussion about Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix this year.

Not only whether or not he'll be the starter or how he'll fit in Bryan Harsin's offense, but also an NIL deal he signed with Milo's Tea.

Thursday the quarterback explained what was behind his decision, and why he decided to sign with the tea company.

"First of all -- I think NIL is a great opportunity for us student-athletes," Nix said.

"I'm really thankful it's not limited to just one sport or anything. I mean it's every single college athlete making compensation off of their name which is important because their name is only what they have." Nix added.

"So, allowing other people use it to benefit those players -- those athletes -- it's important. It's valuable.

The juinor said Milo's was just a mutual agreement.

"Obviously, it may be stuck with me forever but eventually, somebody else will sign something and that'll be the topic, or I'll sign something else and that'll be the new topic so it's just all evolving. But like I said it's a great opportunity."

Only time will tell if Nix is named Auburn's starter, but one thing is for sure -- he's already made an impact in the NIL game and we'll see how many other athletes join him.