Blustery but dry Sunday

Between lightning sparked fires and rising water, it was a busy Saturday night across North Alabama. Some water is receding, but a Flood Warning is in effect for the Flint River at Brownsboro through Sunday evening. Minor flooding is expected to continue through the day In addition, Indian Creek Greenway has been experiencing flooding for the past several hours. The highest rainfall totals were west of I-65. The rain gauge at Wheeler Dam reported over FIVE INCHES of rain in 24 hours!

Fortunately, the area gets a chance to dry out for the next few days. It gets cold, too. Expect breezy conditions through the day Sunday with a W/SW wind gusting up to 30 mph. Eventually, that wind shifts and colder air gets pumped back into the Valley. Lows hit the 30s early Monday. Rain holds off until the end of the week. Until then, we'll have a partly cloudy sky and slightly below average temperatures.