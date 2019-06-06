Clear

Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup final 3-2

Game 6 is Sunday night.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:17 PM
Posted By: AP

BOSTON (AP) - Jordan Binnington stopped 39 shots, and Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis on Thursday night to give the Blues a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Blues have won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home and return to St. Louis with a chance to clinch the first NHL championship in franchise history.

The Bruins were lifted by the return of captain Zdeno Chara, who left Game 4 dripping blood after taking a deflected puck off his face. He wore a full-face shield on his helmet, but was unable to provide more than an emotional boost.

