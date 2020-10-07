Blue skies and quiet weather are on the way out for now

It's all thanks to Hurricane Delta. At last check, Delta was strengthening, having tracked out into the open waters of the Gulf after making landfall along the northeast Yucatan peninsula early Wednesday morning. Back here at home, Thursday starts sunny. Thin, high clouds start streaming in during the second half of the day. By Friday, we're back to overcast skies as the remnants of Delta approach from the southwest.

Tonight, expect lows in the mid 50s and a high in the low to mid 80s for Thursday afternoon. Rain holds off Thursday and even through the first part of Friday. By Friday evening, scattered showers become more widespread and the wind starts picking up a bit. On Saturday, bands of rain, sometimes on the heavier side, track across North Alabama. The wind will be increasing through the afternoon, gusting over 35 mph by Saturday night. During the day, the chance for a strong to severe storm is present. However, this will solely be determined by how much energy (i.e. sunshine) we'll have for storms. There looks to be enough rotation for brief spin-up tornadoes, but the amount of available energy for tornadoes is still to-be-determined.

In total, rainfall projections are trending quite a bit lower than the previous forecast. Isolated amount around two inches are still possible, but that will likely occur farther west. On a broader scale, locations west of I-65 can expect and inch to an inch and a half in total. East of I-65, amounts should be less than an inch. By Monday morning, most of the rain will have moved out and we'll have drier weather to start the work week.

Temperatures return to the 80s Monday before dipping back to the lower 70s behind a cold front passing Tuesday.