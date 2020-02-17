Clear
Blue Origin set to open their new rocket engine facility Monday morning

Monday morning Blue Origin is set to open their new rocket engine production facility here in Huntsville.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 5:46 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The 200 million dollar facility is set to create 300 new jobs and build massive engines. The plant will manufacture blue origin's BE-4 engine, which runs on liquified natural gas. That engine will power two next-generation rocket launch systems: United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Rocket and Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket.

Blue origin representatives say huntsville was chosen for its high-tech aerospace workforce. Officials from blue origin and local and state leaders are set to be here for the ribbon cutting at 10:30 AM.

