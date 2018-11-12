Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama warns of Robocall scam

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is warning customers of a nationwide robocall scam.

The scam calls market insurance products with the company's brands and also coincide with enrollment periods for Medicare and the Federal Employee Program. Officials say the robercaller's voice is masked with technology that makes it difficult to identify the source of the calls and to stop them.

The technology also allows the calls to come from multiple different phone numbers. This helps to prevent people from blocking them.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama stresses that these calls are not coming from the company. Officials urge people to be vigilant in protecting their personal information.