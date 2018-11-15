Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama to drop coverage of Oxycontin

New changes are coming for those covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. The company said it will no longer use Oxycontin as one of its preferred drugs.
They said this is to help fight the growing opioid epidemic. Instead, they'll cover other drugs including one that is an abuse deterrent. Dr. Marshall Platka from Phoenix Emergency Care said he thinks this is a good move.
"I'm proud of Blue Cross for doing that because a lot of times I'm not so proud of them, and they're choosing the abuse deterrent drug to put people on so they can't get out in the streets and get shot up," Platka said.
Dr. Platka has a pain management clinic at his office. He prescribes opioids to his patients. Each patient signs an agreement to properly use the drug. If they violate it, then they are monitored and drug tested. If they have three strikes they are offered an alternative.
"We offer them addiction treatment like suboxone and they no longer have..I don't give them a third day supply. I say, 'This is like you're allergic to it. I'd be wrong to give you any at all. You get none,'" Platka said.
Dr. Platka said Blue Cross Blue Shield covering alternative drugs is a step in the right direction to help keep opioids off the streets. The new policy will go in effect January 1, 2019.
