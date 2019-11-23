Blue Alert issued for 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing the Lowndes County Sheriff

A Blue Alert was issued late Saturday night for an 18-year-old who is accused of shooting and killing the Lowndes County Sheriff.

Law enforcement across the State of Alabama are searching for William Chase Johnson, who is described as being 5'9" and 137 pounds. He is believed to be traveling on foot and is considered "a serious risk to the public."



Sheriff John "Big John" Williams

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said he was last seen at the QV gas station in Lowndes County, Alabama, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Departments all across Alabama offered their condolences after hearing about the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John "Big John" Williams.

Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement:

"I'm saddened to hear about Sheriff Big John Williams, who was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty. Through his service to our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and his many years working in law enforcement, he dedicated his life to keeping other people safe. He will be remembered as a consumate professional and pillar of his community. I offer my prayers and deepesst sympathies to his family and to the men and women of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Department."

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth also offered his condolences by stating, "As our state mourns the tragic loss of Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams, please join me in lifting the sheriff's family and fellow officers up in prayer."

The National Fraternal Order of Police posted the following to Twitter following the news:

"Another LEO has been killed by a cowardly criminal! Where are the protestors & activists? Nowhere to be found! They lay in silence as criminals terrorize our communities & murder the people willing to stand in the way of their mischief! #EnoughIsEnough"

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. Anyone with information on Johnson's wherabouts is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at 334-548-2222 or call 911.