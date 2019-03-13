Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Blowing Cave Road in Madison County reopened to the public

There are now two ways to get access to Keel Mountain, through Blowing Cave Road and Keel Hollow Road.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 3:03 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 3:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

As of Wednesday afternoon, Blowing Cave Road in Madison County has been reopened after crews finished repaving it.

Blowing Cave Road was deemed unsafe to the public after it was damaged by heavy flooding, and it was closed on February 25. Crews will be back later in the week to paint divider lines on the road.

There are now two ways to get access to Keel Mountain, through Blowing Cave Road and Keel Hollow Road.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events