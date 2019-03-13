Blowing Cave Road in Madison County reopened to the public

As of Wednesday afternoon, Blowing Cave Road in Madison County has been reopened after crews finished repaving it.

Blowing Cave Road was deemed unsafe to the public after it was damaged by heavy flooding, and it was closed on February 25. Crews will be back later in the week to paint divider lines on the road.

There are now two ways to get access to Keel Mountain, through Blowing Cave Road and Keel Hollow Road.