Blount County schools investigating teacher on probation for spying on teens; puts him on leave

The Blount County Board of Education has launched an investigation into a teacher who admitted to spying on teens in a home.

Warren Kelley, a teacher and coach at Susan Moore High School, was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to the board.

The board of education now will conduct its own investigation and decide what to do with Kelley’s employment.

The Blount County Board of Education did not respond to WAAY 31 on Wednesday when we called with questions about Kelley. They told us about the decision to place Kelley on leave and launch an investigation on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Kelley was still listed on the staff directory page on the school’s website. A check Thursday afternoon found his listing is gone.

According to court documents, Kelley, of Guntersville, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of criminal surveillance. He was put on probation after admitting to spying on two teens in a home.

After talking with the district attorney's office in Marshall County, we found out Kelley was accused of spying on a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old for sexual gratification by using a hole in an attic ceiling at a home in Marshall County.

Prosecutors said he had done this at least five times over the course of a couple of months.