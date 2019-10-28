Clear

Blossomwood Elementary in Huntsville dismissing early due to plumbing problems

Blossomwood Elementary School is dismissing early today due to plumbing problems at the school.

The dismissal time is 2 p.m.

All after-school activities, including extended day, at the school are cancelled today.

Huntsville City Schools says maintenance and operations staff are on site and repairs are expected to be complete before the start of the Tuesday school day.

