Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck, oil spill at Moulton intersection Full Story

Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden

Mike Bloomberg

Bloomberg announced his departure Wednesday after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 9:19 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and has endorsed Joe Biden.

It was a stunning collapse for the former New York City mayor, who had pinned his 2020 hopes on the Super Tuesday states and drained more than $500 million from his own fortune into his ultimately unsuccessful campaign.

Bloomberg announced his departure Wednesday after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday in the slate of states that account for almost one-third of the total delegates available in the Democratic nominating contest.

Some of his former Democratic rivals had coalesced around Biden as the moderate alternative to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events