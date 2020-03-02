Bloody Sunday re-enactment in Huntsville brought hundreds together

More than 100 people walked in the first ever "Bloody Sunday" re-enactment in Huntsville.

WAAY-31 walked alongside them and learned how people were able to experience a moment in history.

"This is the first one that's here in Huntsville and just to see all these black people, people in general just to be here and that we're also young that's just something that we'll treasure forever," said Danielle Ghoston.

Danielle Gholston and several others were apart of something that was happening across state lines.

The United Women of Color organized marches in Huntsville, as well as Kentucky and Arkansas.

The march is symbolic especially for African-Americans because it was part of a movement to fight for equal voting rights for all people.

And now, 55 years after the original march in Selma, people hope everyone will realize just how important that is.

"Our voice is in our vote and we need to vote. Because if we don't vote, we don't have any voice," said Julius Scruggs.

This event was put together in less than a month and there were performances, words of wisdom and then the walk across the bridge.

Several young people involved told WAAY-31 this walk meant a lot to them because they will be voting for the first time this year... and they're happy they were able to be apart of history on Sunday afternoon.

"It's just one way we're able to exercise our rights... By voting, so it's just an honor to be able to vote this year," said Jordin Russell.

The organizer of the sister march in Huntsville said she's looking forward to holding another march in 2021.

She says they may even have a block party to encourage more people to vote.