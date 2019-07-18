Blood tests delay any possible charges in deadly boat crash on Wilson Lake

WAAY 31 learned blood alcohol tests are delaying any charges in a deadly boat crash in the Shoals.

Lauren Cowart and her five-year-old daughter, Blakely, were killed on June 8th when a boat they were on collided with a large cruiser. The crash also injured Ross Wooten and his 5-year-old son.

Ross Wooten was in a medically induced coma for a week and had a broken jaw and multiple other injuries. His son had a broken hand in the crash and a concussion.

On Thursday, Attorney John Odem, who represents Wooten, gave an update on their conditions.

"He's [Wooten's son] recovering well. Emotionally, he's got a long way to go. He's got to see a pediatric therapist," said Odem.

Odem said he is still waiting on the crash report from Marine Police, and no arrests have been made in the case. Currently, it's unclear if the crash is even a criminal case.

"The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been fairly tight lipped throughout the investigation," said Odem.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly explained the delay.

"We have some blood testing that we are waiting the results on," said Connolly.

Connolly told WAAY 31 when Marine Police finish their investigation, the findings will be turned over to his office.

"We probably could have handled it better on the front end by releasing the names of all the parties involved," said Connolly.

While the six-week delay is causing rumors to rumble across the Shoals, WAAY 31 isn’t releasing the other driver’s name until the investigation is over. Connolly said everyone involved in the boating accident is cooperating.

"The big boat docked. It took a hit to the bow of the boat and went to the dock. I've spoken with the investigator and he said he remained there and was cooperative," said Connolly.

Connolly said once Marine Police have finished their investigation and they get all of the forensic and toxicology tests back, the evidence will go before a grand jury.

Ross Wooten's friends have set up a donation site to help him with medical bills.