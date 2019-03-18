Blood pressure medication recalled after dangerous contamination

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging, LLC has issued a nationwide recall of a blood pressure medication according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The pharmaceutical company is recalling Losartan Tablets USP 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg after a trace amount of a contaminant was found. NMBA is the name of what is being called "a potential human carcinogen," meaning long-term exposure could increase the potential for cancer.

Losartan is a prescription medication used for high blood pressure and congestive heart failure and comes in packages of 30 count bottles, according to the FDA.

For more information on the recall, click here.