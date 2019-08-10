Blistering heat for the next several days

Most areas have stayed dry today, and that looks to stay the case for the next several days. Mostly sunny skies with the lots of heat for Sunday. High temperatures will climb well into the mid 90s for areas tomorrow in the first of a three day stretch of potentially dangerous heat in the Tennessee Valley. The humidity will be the driver in making it feel well into the triple digits starting tomorrow. Peak feels like temperatures will approach 105 tomorrow.

The heat is on well into the work week. Temperatures stay in the mid 90s into Monday and Tuesday, but feels like temperatures could climb to as high as 110 both afternoons. This is right on the border for potential Excessive Heat Warnings being issued for the Valley Monday and Tuesday. There will be little in relief from the heat, as rain chances are almost zero through Tuesday afternoon. If you plan on being outdoors or have any after-school practices or activities, be sure to take plenty of breaks in the shade outside and stay hydrated if you have any outdoor activities for the next several days. Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon with isolated thunderstorms.