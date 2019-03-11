Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville woman charged with murder in August death Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Blasting at Town Madison to temporarily close part of I-565 Tuesday

Photo from city of Madison

Blasting will take place at Town Madison at 3 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city of Madison.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Blasting will take place at Town Madison at 3 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city of Madison.

There will be no disruption of traffic today.

That won’t be the case on Tuesday. Blasting will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday closer to Interstate 565. I-565 will be closed for 5 to 10 minutes between mile markers 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure, according to the city.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events