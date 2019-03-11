Blasting at Town Madison to temporarily close part of I-565 Tuesday

Blasting will take place at Town Madison at 3 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the city of Madison.

There will be no disruption of traffic today.

That won’t be the case on Tuesday. Blasting will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday closer to Interstate 565. I-565 will be closed for 5 to 10 minutes between mile markers 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure, according to the city.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.