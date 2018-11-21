Blackout Wednesday makes roads dangerous for motorists

The night before Thanksgiving is known as Blackout Wednesday because of the number of people hitting the bars before the holiday. Local bars and law enforcement agencies are both working to help keep the roads safe for drivers. Captain John Stringer with the Madison Police Department said it's important for people who go drinking to remember safety first.

"Do not get behind the wheel of a car if you're impaired. It's not fair to you, it's not fair to your family, and it's not fair to other motorists out on the road," said Captain Stringer.

That's why bars like OTBX in Huntsville are working to make help make sure their patrons don't drink and drive. General manager Chase Shelton said the bar checks everyone's ID and stops serving a customer if it appears they've had too much to drink.

"We definitely cut them off. And if they're with friends we ask that their kind of help us out in the situation. If not, if we have to, then we can escort them out ourselves," said Shelton.

Shelton said if a customer has had to much to drink and is at the bar alone, the staff will take those extra steps to make sure that person doesn't get behind the wheel.

"We'll call an Uber for them and when the Uber arrives we'll just escort them out and give the Uber driver their address."

Shelton also said the bar has a good relationship with law enforcement and will call them for help with an intoxicated customer if needed. Captain Stringer told us anyone planning on drinking should make plans ahead of time. He also said drivers need to be cautious because traffic will be heavier tonight due to holiday traveling.